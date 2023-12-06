Supplying Armenia with weapons like France and India, now pour the oil on fire - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. As the countries, who supply Armenia with weapons like France and India, now pour the oil on fire and create unrealistic illusions in Armenia that using these weapons they can take back Karabakh, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations, Trend reports.

“I don't want to go into details about the quality of these weapons. Though, I know what kind of weapons these are, but even if there's a state-of-the-art weapons, they have no chance. Because the war and the result of war is decided not by weapons, but by people, by spirit. And during the Second Karabakh War, according to Armenians’ own statements, there have been 12,000 deserters from the battlefield in Armenian army and zero in the Azerbaijani army. So, they have no chance,” the head of state noted.