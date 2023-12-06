President Ilham Aliyev shares his strategic vision of Azerbaijan's future – former US ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. President Ilham Aliyev shared with us his strategic vision of Azerbaijan's future, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza said, Trend reports.

He spoke on the sidelines of the "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges", organized by ADA University in cooperation with the Center for the Analysis of International Relations.

The former ambassador noted that during the three-hour conference President Ilham Aliyev answered everyone’s questions, he was so clear, sincere, strategic and he outlined a vision for Azerbaijan’s future in cooperation with its friends from Central Asia, Europe and the US.

"Moreover, he provided an explanation of the past, how Azerbaijan prepared for many years to be independent politically and economically, and have capacity to restore its sovereignty," Bryza said.

He also noted that key point of President Ilham Aliyev's speech is that Azerbaijan was clearly eager to finalize a peace treaty.

"President Ilham Aliyev hopes that Pashinyan as well can fight the political opposition to peace that he faces, fight the old regime that wants to come back into power and maybe want to provoke him into another conflict. President Ilham Aliyev also stressed how the removal of illegal Armenian troops in Karabakh and the separatist political regime eliminated the last major obstacle for Pashinyan to proceed to the peace treaty," he said.