Azerbaijan's Zangilan reflects unique landmark - Polish political scientist Jakub Korejba

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Zangilan is an absolutely unique place, said Polish political scientist and candidate for political sciences, Jakub Korejba during his visit to Zangilan in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Zangilan is an extremely unique place, and it was critical for each of the conference experts to visit Zangilan. People came from all over the world, including 60 experts from 30 different nations, including India, Argentina, and the United States. Very significant events are taking place in Zangilan, and in Azerbaijan's liberated areas in general, not only on a local scale, but also in terms of international law, which has been violated for 30 years. This is significant in terms of maintaining global order," he noted.

According to him, the world is full with conflicts, refugees, exiles, and a variety of other things that make it appear dreadful.

"But something unusual happened here: the worst was abandoned, and it was discovered that the good in this world is also conceivable. Azerbaijan has demonstrated that it is possible to reverse unfavorable trends and establish new, positive ones. Azerbaijan's experience illustrates that with political will, even the most difficult challenges can be overcome, as President Ilham Aliyev demonstrates. As a political scientist, I value strategic patience. It is vital to select the appropriate time. We can see how countries make errors. Azerbaijan was able to act appropriately and at the appropriate time," he added.

High-ranking foreign experts, state officials, and representatives of international think tanks visited Zangilan on December 5.

They took part in the forum "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges". The delegation included 60 representatives from 30 countries.

