Azerbaijan introduces amendments to aviation security rules - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on making amendments to the "Aviation Security Rules," approved by decree #613 of the President of Azerbaijan on April 24, 2012, Trend reports.

The decree declares, guided by paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, to approve amendments to the "Aviation Security Rules" approved by Presidential Decree No. 613 of April 24, 2012 (Collection of legal documents in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2012, No. 4, Article 292; 2017, No. 1, Article 50; 2018, No. 9, Article 1840, No. 11, Article 2263; 2019, No. 3, Article 430, No. 5, Article 823; 2020, No. 8, Article 1042; 2022, No. 5, Article 475, No. 9, Article 1028; 2023, No. 3, Article 351, No. 4, Article 500, No. 8 (Book I), Article 1159).

