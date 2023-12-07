UK ready to support Azerbaijan in de-mining liberated lands - Malcolm Offord

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The UK is ready to assist Azerbaijan in de-mining the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, said UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord, Trend reports.

Offord made the remark in talk with reporters on the sidelines of the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which started today in Baku.

"A major initiative, the Great Return Project, is currently underway in Azerbaijan. We discussed how the UK can support Azerbaijan in this project by helping to demine the territories and rebuild infrastructure to return people to their rightful places of residence. We wish Azerbaijan success in the implementation of this project. Difficult demining work lies ahead, but the UK is ready to help and support Azerbaijan," he noted.

He also added that today's meeting was very constructive and many topics of mutual interest were touched upon.

Within the framework of the meeting, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord signed the protocol of the meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel