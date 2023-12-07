Azerbaijan's Aghdam hosting international forum on mine issues (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 7. The International Forum "A Healthy Environment and a Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals," organized by Azerbaijan's State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations in partnership with the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), which started on December 6 continues in Aghdam, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The forum is being held at the Aghdam Conference Center and is attended by 15 international experts from different countries and representatives of local NGOs.

Will be updated