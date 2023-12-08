Azerbaijan, Armenia no longer need mediators - Matthew Bryza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. There's no longer a need for any mediation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza told Trend.

Talking about the agreement reached between the two countries on mutual release of detained military servicemen, he noted that this is a landmark agreement of historical importance.

“It was reached without any international mediators, which demonstrates yet again that there's no longer a need for any mediation between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Their leaders can find their way to a peace treaty that both of them want and have been working hard to achieve. Peace is now more realistic than has ever been the case. After the illegal Armenian soldiers and a separatist ethnic Armenian regime in Karabakh were removed in September, now for the first time ever, I personally can say that a peace treaty is not only possible, but it is likely. So, this is a moment on the way to the peace treaty,” said Bryza.

Following the talks between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking tangible steps towards building confidence between two countries.

Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military servicemen.

In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani military servicemen.

As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supports the bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, by withdrawing its own candidacy. The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other countries within the Eastern European Group will also support Azerbaijan’s bid to host. As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidature for Eastern European Group COP Bureau membership.

