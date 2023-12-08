Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani Central Election Commission holding meeting on early presidential election

Politics Materials 8 December 2023 16:26 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Central Election Commission holding meeting on early presidential election

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan is holding a meeting in connection with the early presidential election in the country, Trend reports.

The agenda of the meeting chaired by the CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov includes the following issues:

1. Calling early presidential elections;

2. Approval of the calendar plan of main actions and activities for holding early presidential elections;

3. Creation of an expert group under the Central Election Commission to investigate complaints about actions and inactions, as well as decisions that violate the electoral rights of citizens;

4. Creation of a working group under the Central Election Commission and appointment of its leader for the early presidential election.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more