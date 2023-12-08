Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan sets up working group for early presidential poll

Politics Materials 8 December 2023 17:35 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan sets up working group for early presidential poll

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. An expert committee has been formed within Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) to evaluate concerns concerning actions, inactions, and decisions that violate citizens' electoral rights in connection with the nearing early presidential election on February 7., Trend reports.

The CEC has made this decision at its today's meeting.

Simultaneously, it was resolved to establish and designate a working committee under the CEC for the early presidential election.

CEC member Etibar Guliyev was appointed head of the working group.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an early presidential election on February 7, 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more