Azerbaijan takes on new prosecutor of Shusha district

Politics Materials 8 December 2023 17:53 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan's Shusha district prosecutor has been appointed, press service of Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.

Nariman Asadov was appointed as a prosecutor of Shusha district by the relevant decree of Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev.

Prior to his appointment, Nariman Asadov served as a prosecutor in the Department of Preventive Measures and Investigation of the Main Department for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

