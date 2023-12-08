Azerbaijan takes on new prosecutor of Shusha district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan's Shusha district prosecutor has been appointed, press service of Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.

Nariman Asadov was appointed as a prosecutor of Shusha district by the relevant decree of Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev.

Prior to his appointment, Nariman Asadov served as a prosecutor in the Department of Preventive Measures and Investigation of the Main Department for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel