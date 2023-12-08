Reps of international entities always welcome in Azerbaijan - election commission chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan's doors are always open to representatives of international agencies, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov during today's CEC meeting, Trend reports.

He noted that any discussion will be held openly.

"Our discussions will be open again this time. We shall bring to the public's attention any issue addressed by international organizations. We will also welcome the press and invite them to participate in these proceedings. We set circumstances at all stages, but some people do not use them and instead believe certain fabrications heard from someone else. We will not entertain such complaints. Institutions, on the other hand, sometimes focus on matters of political importance," Panahov added.

On December 7, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order declaring extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan must ensure the staging of extraordinary presidential elections on February 7, 2024, in accordance with the procedure specified by the Republic of Azerbaijan's Electoral Code.

