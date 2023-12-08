Azerbaijani FM reviews regional goings-on with Estonian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna had a telephone conversation, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the phone call, they covered current regional processes as well as current bilateral cooperation agenda items.

The ministers stressed the necessity of intensifying bilateral political dialogue and mutual visits for the ongoing development of bilateral relations.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his Estonian counterpart on the prospects of the process of normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, as well as initiatives to promote peace and stability in the region and trust between the two nations. It was underlined that, following the end of Armenian armed forces' presence in Azerbaijani territory as a consequence of local anti-terrorist measures, there is a large possibility for meaningful progress in the peace process.

During the phone call, the parties also discussed other regional and bilateral topics of mutual concern.

