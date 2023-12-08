Deadline for submitting applications for observers in early presidential elections in Azerbaijan announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The period for submitting applications to the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan to observe the early presidential elections throughout the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan will cover the period until January 28, 2024.

This is reflected in the “Calendar plan of main actions and measures for holding early presidential elections” approved by the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan who has active electoral rights (on his own initiative, as well as on the initiative of a registered candidate, a political party, a bloc of political parties, a non-governmental organization operating in the field of elections), international (foreign) observers (by registering with the Central Election Commission for arrival in the Republic of Azerbaijan on the basis of an appropriate invitation in accordance with the law), starting from the day of calling elections and up to 10 days before election day, must submit an application to the Central Election Commission to conduct observation throughout the entire territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In early presidential elections, this period covers the period until January 28, 2024.