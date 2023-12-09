Election Commission names deadline for providing results of presidential election to Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The results of the extraordinary presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024 will be submitted for approval to the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan until February 17, 2024, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the "Calendar plan of main actions and measures for the preparation and conduct of extraordinary presidential election" approved by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

According to the Election Code, the CEC must apply to the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan within 10 days from the day of voting to finalize the presidential election and approve the results.

