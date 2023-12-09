Our economic development was so far very positive, even in much more complicated geopolitical situation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Because, our economic development was so far very positive, even in a much more complicated geopolitical situation, even during the times of occupation, our economy grew. And now when we totally restored our territorial integrity and sovereignty and we are implementing large-scale economic reforms, which allow us to accumulate more funds into our budget. We have conducted very successful reforms in the customs and taxes administration issues. We created a corporate management system in all our state-run companies, and we see the benefit of that, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Euronews channel, Trend reports.

“A lot of wealth will be generated from the connectivity projects. As I already mentioned, we expect additional tens of millions of cargo through North-South and East-West transportation corridor crossing Azerbaijan's territory in different directions. It means employment, it means additional funds, and it means geopolitical importance of Azerbaijan. If you look at the map of our region and Eurasia, you'll see that all the major transportation routes cross our territory. We've developed the most modern transportation infrastructure. That will create additional opportunities. Plus, liberated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, where we plan to resettle hundreds of thousands of former refugees, will also be an additional driver. So, frankly speaking, I don't see any potential risks neither in economic area, nor in any other area of our country,” the head of state noted.