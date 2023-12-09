Maharram Aliyev dismissed from position of Azerbaijani president's assistant - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Maharram Aliyev has been dismissed from the post of Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Military Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to another decree of the head of state, Magerram Aliyev resigned from active military service.

