Azerbaijan Army established basis for regional peace under leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Under the leadership of the Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a meeting of the Board Session of the Ministry of Defense on the results of 2023 was held on December 9, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by Deputies of the Minister of Defense, Commanders of types of troops, Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments, Services and independent departments of the Ministry. Commanders of the Army Corps and formations stationed in the liberated territories and Chiefs of special educational institutions participated in the meeting via video teleconference.

First, the memory of the National Leader ofthe Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence.

The leadership of the Ministry made extensive reports.

The current operational conditions, the organization and conduct of military service on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border were analyzed in detail.

The speakers talked about the measures implemented in the field of army development in 2023 according to the relevant tasks of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, as well as the work done in the field of increasing the combat capability of servicemen and further improving social and living conditions.

Analyzing the service and combat activity of the Azerbaijan Army per the current year, it was stated that the exercises had a positive effect on increasing the combat capability of the troops, as well as the professionalism of the servicemen.

Achievements in the improvement of the capabilities and abilities of the troops, operational and combat training, intelligence service, equipping with professional personnel and the others were emphasized.

The success achieved in military-technical, military-educational, military-medical and other fields during 2023 as a result of the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army in adapting it to the Turkish model, as well as the events planned for the upcoming year, were brought to the attention of the participants.

Reports on the engineering measures taken in the liberated territories were heard. It was noted that as a result of the measures taken, activities were carried out to restore communication lines, lay new supply roads, and clean certain parts of the territory from mines and unexploded ammunition. It was emphasized that the work done in this direction will be continued in the next year.

At the Board Session, detailed information was also provided on the provision of the Azerbaijan Army with weapons and equipment that meet modern standards, the construction works carried out in the military units deployed in the liberated territories, the newly commissioned military infrastructure facilities, and the activities carried out in the current year in order to improve the social and living conditions of the personnel.

It was said that, in 2023 like in previous years, all supplies of troops and units stationed in mountainous areas and harsh climate conditions, were carried out in accordance with relevant norms, and necessary reserves have been set.

The meeting stated that the moral and psychological state of servicemen in the post-war Azerbaijan Army is at a high level. It was emphasized that military disciplinary violations and other negative cases, have significantly decreased in comparison to previous years. It was noted that the current indicators of discipline in the Azerbaijan Army are higher than in the armed forces of most leading countries.

It was expressed with certainty that the new legal drafts on the increase of monthly salaries and other reforms will serve to further improve the professionalism of military personnel, as well as social and living conditions.

At the end of the meeting, Colonel General Z. Hasanov delivered to the board participants the tasks set to the Azerbaijan Army by Supreme Commander-in-Chief for the year of 2024.

The Defense Minister emphasized that the high evaluation of the activities of Azerbaijan Army by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his speeches is a great incentive for the future service.

Azerbaijan Defense Minister emphasized that under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief the Azerbaijan Army has laid the groundwork for the establishment of peace in the region. He added that the Azerbaijan Army is ready to accomplish any assigned task.

The importance of paying special attention to increasing the intensity of the exercises conducted in order to improve the knowledge and skills of the servicemen and further increase the combat readiness of the troops was mentioned.

Appropriate instructions were given on the conduct of combat duty, as well as strict observance of safety rules during daily service activities.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov has set specific tasks for the relevant officials to focus on the provision of the units stationed in the mountainous areas during the winter season, and to keep all types of reserves under strict control.

In the end, the Minister of Defense delivered to the participants his requirements regarding the combat training of the units and paying special attention to the individual professionalism of the servicemen, as well as the implementation of the tasks ahead in 2024.