Azerbaijan stands as reliable partner in deed - EU

NIS, Serbia, December 10. Azerbaijan is a reliable partner in deed, we will intensify gas supplies from Azerbaijan, EU Ambassador to Serbia Emmanuel Jofre told journalists, Trend reports.

He spoke after the inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector in Nis, Serbia.

"Today we celebrate the launch of the Serbia-Bulgaria interconnector. We are happy that Serbia will have access to Azerbaijani gas. This will contribute to the development of the Serbian economy," he said.

The ambassador emphasized that this project is a strategic initiative not only for Serbia, but also for the EU.

"It creates important realities, as the dependence on Russian gas is reduced. Now there is a real alternative - gas from Azerbaijan. Consequently, Serbia can rely on more gas sources. Using alternative energy sources makes Europe stronger. We have been working on this over the last two years and we will continue our efforts in this direction. Azerbaijan is an important partner of the EU," added Jofre.

A ceremony was held in Niš, Serbia to launch the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector, which will provide access to Azerbaijani natural gas.

The project of building the gas interconnector Niš– Dimitrovgrad – Bulgaria is financed partly through EU grants, in the amount of 49.6 million euros, as well as 25 million euros of a favourable loan from the European Investment Bank that Serbia will pay for the part of the gas pipeline passing through Serbia. The Republic of Serbia has allocated 15 million euros and 7.5 million euros for preparatory work and the design.

Gas supply is important for citizens and economy. Gas secures partly the heating for homes as well as functioning of numerous industries. Currently, gas is responsible for 13 percent of Serbia’s primary energy consumption and Serbia can receive it only from two entry points – through the Balkan Stream pipeline and from Hungary. The gas interconnector, connecting gas networks of Serbia and Bulgaria, will boost the diversification of energy sources in Serbia and the Western Balkan region, allowing Serbia more secure and stable supply from different gas network systems, notably from Azerbaijan and to the future LNG Alexandroupoli terminal in Greece that can receive gas from all over the world.