Western Azerbaijan Community slams former Armenian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Armenia's former Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian makes ridiculous statements, Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, Trend reports.

"Vartan Oskanian with his racist Dashnak thinking is completely detached from reality and spends days in a fictional world," the statement said.

The Western Azerbaijan Community noted that the fact that such a person has been Armenia's foreign minister, very well explains why the country is a failed state.

"Oskanian is also a former member of the OSCE Minsk Group," the community said.

