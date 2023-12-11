Nosers try to fuel religious, political strife in Azerbaijani society - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The trend of emphasizing the religious beliefs of people detained in Azerbaijan on various crimes in order to create a sense of "confrontation between religion and politics" in society has recently increased, deputy chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Siyavush Heydarov told Trend.

He made a statement in connection with the December 5, 2023, report of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom on Azerbaijan.

"Certain forces in this case have already tried to conceal their operations by spreading information about these people's religious convictions, despite the fact that there was no information concerning their active religious activity prior to their detention. I'd like to emphasize that provocative forces are attempting to put pressure on Azerbaijan by portraying the arrested people as "sufferers" and "heroes," igniting religious and political conflict in our society by labeling them "religious activists," "prisoners of conscience," and so on," he noted.

According to Heydarov, the truth is that according to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, religious affiliation does not exempt anyone from responsibility, and at the same time, no one is arrested for religious beliefs.

"Religion is not a means of threat; radical and extremist circles covering themselves with religion must be exposed. Preventive and professional activity of law enforcement bodies in the direction mentioned in our country can be considered commendable," Heydarov added.

