Belgium firmly supports peaceful resolution between Azerbaijan, Armenia - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Belgium stands firmly behind efforts for a peaceful and comprehensive resolution between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadja Lahbib said, Trend reports.

“Good to speak with my Azerbaijani colleague Jeyhun Bayramov. Belgium stands firmly behind efforts for a peaceful and comprehensive resolution with Armenia, fostering stability in the region,” she wrote on her page on X.

She noted that the sides also discussed EU-Azerbaijan relations and ways to reinforce bilateral cooperation.