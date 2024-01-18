Azerbaijani parliament committee calls on government to recognize independence of Kanaka, Maohi Nui, Corsica

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations has called on the government of Azerbaijan to recognize the independence of Kanaka, Maohi Nui and Corsica, Trend reports.

This matter was reflected in the statement adopted by the committee following the anti-Azerbaijani resolution of the French Senate.

The committee, taking into account the ongoing anti-Azerbaijani activities of France, appealed to the government of Azerbaijan with a call to instruct the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan to take steps towards recognizing the independence of Kanaka, Maohi Nui and Corsica.

Meanwhile, discussions were held on January 17 in the French Senate regarding the bipartisan resolution proposed on December 1, 2023. The resolution aims to condemn the so-called "military aggression" in Karabakh and "prevent further attempts of aggression against the Republic of Armenia and violations of territorial integrity".

The resolution also calls for guarantees of the right of the Armenian population of Karabakh to return.

