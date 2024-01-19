Azerbaijan supports solution of Palestinian issue on basis of int’l law - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, within the framework of a working visit to Uganda to participate in the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine and Palestinians Living Abroad, Riyadh al-Maliki, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Topics included in the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Palestine, as well as the situation in the Gaza Strip, were discussed at the meeting.

The agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries in the political, cultural, humanitarian spheres and other areas, mutual support within the framework of regional and international organizations were noted with satisfaction.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan has always supported the “two-state solution” on the basis of international law, including the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, and has taken practical actions in this direction at the national level, including during its chairmanship of the NAM, to eliminate the consequences conflict

It was noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan provided assistance to Palestine in the amount of US$2 million through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.