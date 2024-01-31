Ballot content and form details for Azerbaijan's presidential election disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Presidential candidates must be alphabetized based on their surname, first name, and patronymic, along with details such as date of birth, residence, major workplace or service location (or type of activity if the former is unavailable), and the entity that nominated the candidate, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

Ballot papers must feature the presentation of presidential candidates according to Article 199 of the Electoral Code.

The specifications for the content, format, quantity, and sequence of ballot papers are established through a decision by the Central Election Commission (CEC) following the Electoral Code.

The ballot must incorporate the abbreviated name of the political party associated with the registered presidential candidate, as stipulated in Article 54 of this code. If the registered presidential candidate desires, the ballot may display their party affiliation following Article 53 of this code. It is important to observe that there is an unmarked space to the right of the names of the presidential candidates.

Adjacent to the presidential candidates' names, a vacant square exists. A voter places a checkmark in the square corresponding to the presidential candidate of their choice. An invalid vote results if the voter marks more than one empty square or neglects to mark any of them.

In connection with the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, the distribution of ballot papers to district election commissions has started. By the decision of the CEC, 6,524,203 ballot papers have been printed. These ballot papers are slated to be transferred from the district election commissions to the precinct election commissions at least three days before the scheduled voting day.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

