Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Armenia should understand that the only way is to accept all of Azerbaijan’s conditions - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 26 February 2024 17:38 (UTC +04:00)
Armenia should understand that the only way is to accept all of Azerbaijan’s conditions - President Ilham Aliyev

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Armenia and its patrons believed that no one would punish them. They were completely wrong, and they are still wrong today, said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with representatives of the general public from the Khojaly district, Trend reports.

“Armenia, which is looking for a new owner and seeking refuge in somebody’s arms, should understand that the only way is to accept all of Azerbaijan’s conditions and give up its territorial claims against Azerbaijan,” the head of state added.

Latest

Latest

Read more