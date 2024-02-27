BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's accomplishments are particularly noteworthy when contrasted with the perceived shortcomings of numerous EU leaders, Russian political expert Yevgeny Mikhailov told Trend.

"The people of Azerbaijan are extremely lucky to have President Ilham Aliyev as their leader, since he is a worthy successor to his father, Heydar Aliyev. Ilham Aliyev has effectively achieved both his father's and the people's goals by restoring the state's integrity, strengthening the economy, developing a formidable military, and firmly working for his country's interests," Mikhailov said.

He emphasizes that President Ilham Aliyev's accomplishments outweigh the perceived flaws of several European Union leaders, particularly France.

"Certain Western countries pursued policies that hindered Azerbaijan from restoring territorial integrity, withholding support and, in contrast, creating obstacles. Simultaneously, France escalated military assistance to Armenia, potentially preparing it for future conflicts, in my view," the political expert said.

The expert emphasized that, in contrast to Armenia, Azerbaijan has consistently put forth initiatives for the peaceful resolution of the Karabakh conflict, with President Ilham Aliyev consistently taking the lead as the primary advocate for peace.

"President Ilham Aliyev wasn't an advocate of military action, but when the need arose, he took decisive steps, showcasing the traits of a strong leader. By reclaiming territorial integrity, Azerbaijan has elevated its standing on the global stage significantly," he said.

According to Mikhailov, Russia sees Azerbaijan as a strong, reliable partner.

"Russia has promising relations with Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan as an ally is considered more reliable compared to Armenia," he said.

He noted that it is evident that Azerbaijan has emerged as a formidable player not just in its region but also on the global stage, as substantiated by the country assuming the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement on two occasions.

In addition, the expert emphasized that holding the presidential election in Azerbaijan this year was the right decision, and their results once again confirmed the candidacy of President Ilham Aliyev as the only one corresponding to the interests of the Azerbaijani people.

"The stability instilled in the country by President Ilham Aliyev is essential for effectively countering threats. These measures are both appropriate and timely, and I am confident they contribute to the prosperity of the country and the region," the Russian analyst concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel