BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. A special representative of the President of Azerbaijan has been appointed in the city of Khankendi, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

According to the decree, Elchin Yusubov was appointed special representative of the President of the Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, Aghdara and Khojaly districts.

Will be updated