Armenia must renounce claims to Azerbaijan's sovereignty to foster regional stability - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. In order to foster peace and stability in the region, Armenia needs to relinquish its claims to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Türkiye Yasin Ekrem Serim, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Jeyhun Bayramov updated the Turkish side on the recent developments in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

It was highlighted that the mutually beneficial partnership within bilateral and international organizations concerning international and regional threats, migration issues, and other areas serves as an example.

