International organizations praise presidential poll in Azerbaijan - CEC chairman (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The presidential election held in Azerbaijan on February 7 is highly appreciated by international organizations, CEC chairman Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the meeting of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan.

Panahov noted that the CEC received letters from various structures that observed the presidential election.

"These structures note that the election was held at a high level," Panahov emphasized.

Voter turnout in the election was 76.43 percent.

The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7, and seven candidates ran in the election.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

Ilham Aliyev won the election with 92. 12 percent (4,567,458) of the votes.

According to the CEC, Zahid Oruj received 2.17 percent of the votes (107,632 votes), Fazil Mustafa - 1.99 percent (98,421 votes), Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.72 percent (85,411 votes), Razi Nurullayev - 0.80 percent (39,643 votes), Elshad Musayev - 0.66 percent (32,885 votes), Fuad Aliyev - 0.54 percent (26,517 votes).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel