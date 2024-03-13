President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on amendments to charters of two agencies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on Amendments to the Charter of the State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources and the Charter of the State Agency for Environmental Expertise, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the second sentence of the following content was added to paragraph 5.4 of the Statute of the State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources and paragraph 5.4 of the Statute of the State Agency for Environmental Expertise.

"Out of the funds remaining at the disposal of the agency, deductions for additional payments to official salaries and the issuance of bonuses to employees of the ministry are envisaged."

