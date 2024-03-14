UN under-secretary-general names COP29 in Azerbaijan highly important event

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. COP29 (the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change), to be held in Azerbaijan, is a very important event, UN Under-Secretary-General for Policy Guy Ryder said at the opening ceremony of the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"Global issues need to be resolved. The world needs to move swiftly and together. We have been failing to remove barriers for a long time. This compromises our security as well. The new issues must be resolved by the global community.



We can only put the broken planet back together in this way. We are committing to the next generation for the long run. They have to have a say in decisions," Ryder added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the XI Global Baku Forum is being held on March 14–16.

Approximately 400 world-famous people are attending the event, including previous and present international leaders, ministers, and Nobel Prize recipients.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel