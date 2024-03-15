Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has arrived on a visit to Azerbaijan, Turkish Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.

On March 15, Foreign Minister Fidan will take part in a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

It was reported that current global events within the framework of regional cooperation will be discussed at the meeting.