Georgia ready to make its contribution to ensuring peace in region - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Georgia is ready to make its contribution to ensuring peace in the region, the country's Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said during the press conference following the ninth trilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani and Turkish counterparts in Baku, Trend reports.

“Georgia stands for ensuring peace in the region and is ready to make its contribution to this process,” he noted.

Darchiashvili emphasized that he hopes for the speedy signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The minister also added that the parties also discussed regional projects.

At the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of trilateral cooperation of mutual interest, the location of the next meeting was determined and the Baku Declaration was adopted.

To note, the eighth trilateral meeting of the three countries' foreign ministers was held in Tbilisi on December 23, 2019.

