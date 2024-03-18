Central square of Khankendi named “Victory Square” - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The central square of Khankendi has been named “Victory Square”, announced President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday.

President Ilham Aliyev said: “For many years, this square and this building were a nest of separatists... It was in this square that ugly plans against our people were orchestrated. It was from this building that orders were given to commit the Khojaly genocide. Today, we are standing in this square. I want to inform my dear people that I have named this square “Victory Square”. It will be called Victory Square from now on.”