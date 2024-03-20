Azerbaijani FM sets off on working visit to Belgium

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has departed on a working visit to Belgium, the ministry told Trend.

During his visit, Bayramov is slated to attend and speak at the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels on March 21, as well as many bilateral meetings.



The inaugural Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels will highlight nuclear energy's critical role in addressing global concerns such as lowering fossil fuel dependency, enhancing energy security, and promoting economic growth.

