EU mission's aim not to bring peace to region, but rather to strengthen its presence there - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. The Armenian parliament recently ratified an agreement on the status of the EU mission stationed on the border with Azerbaijan, and I believe that this mission does not bode well for the region, MP of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sevinj Huseynova told Trend.

''The purpose of this mission is not to support the restoration of peace and stability in the region,'' Huseynova added.

According to her, the mission was created in January 2023.

"The mission's term of office was originally set at two months, but it was eventually extended to two years. The number of mission participants has also increased. It started out with 100 people, then 138, and finally 209 in December of last year.

The mission's goal is not to bring peace to the region, but to strengthen its presence there. With this mission, the EU is trying to do this through Armenia. Armenia has never had an independent policy. If the European Union is so interested in establishing peace and stability in the region, why did it send no missions to the region for 30 years, when Azerbaijani lands were under Armenian occupation, and did not exert any pressure on Armenia? Now the European Union is sending a mission to Armenia. The root of such zeal is the desire to secure its interests in the region," the MP noted.

Huseynova emphasized that, in the current situation, there is no need for such a mission in Armenia.

"What will this mission control in Armenia's regions bordering Azerbaijan? The chronicle of the ongoing processes shows that everything is carried out purposefully and managed from one center. Against the background of the meeting in Yerevan between NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan, on April 5, 2024, US Secretary of State Blinken and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen will have an extended meeting with Pashinyan. The ratification of the mission shortly before the meeting is related to this.

At the same time, it is assumed that the US and the European Union are preparing to sign a pact to guarantee Armenia's security. The question arises: from what danger are they protecting Armenia? Creating security guarantees for Armenia at a time when a fragile peace process is underway between Azerbaijan and Armenia has no logic. On the contrary, it is the exact opposite of the peace process and an attempt to solve the issue in the region unilaterally. This is a step taken against Azerbaijan, which is in favor of establishing peace and stability in the region and has taken the initiative to sign a peace treaty by putting forward proposals in this direction," she said.

She said that, in essence, the goal here is to achieve its nefarious interests in the South Caucasus by supporting, arming, and using Armenia as a subversive tool in the name of security guarantees.

"This step could be subversive for the region and a serious blow to emerging regional security. It will be made not only against Azerbaijan but also against Russia and Iran. The West is trying to push Russia out of the South Caucasus in this way. Among other things, this situation poses a serious threat to Iran's security. This gives grounds to say that the US and EU, aggravating the situation in the region, are planning to create new hotbeds of conflict for their adversaries. But I think that it is Armenia that will suffer the most in such a scenario. Because Armenia is just a tool in this situation, and in the event of developments, it will inevitably turn into Ukraine or Lebanon," the MP added.

