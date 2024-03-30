Russian-Armenian relations already reach conflict level - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The relations between Russia and Armenia have already reached the conflict level, political expert Turab Rzayev told Trend.

According to him, disagreements between Russia and Armenia have been ongoing for some time now.

The expert noted that Armenia is distancing itself from Russia, failing to fulfill the conditions of the agreements concluded, and striving for closer ties with the West.

"Armenia acts in its relations with Russia as it sees fit, which leads to deepening contradictions. This is done, in part, with the aim of withdrawing the Russian military base from Armenia. Until now, Russia did not want to spoil the relationship between the two countries, although it understood this.

However, the situation is so tense that Russia no longer sees the need to hide it. Armenia's freezing of participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the issue of withdrawing Russian military personnel from Yerevan airport, show that the ties between the two countries are on the verge of being severed. Various instructions that Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan receives from the West play a key role in this. At the same time, Armenia's budget is practically dependent on the Russian economy," Rzayev added.

