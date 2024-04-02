Mine explosion injures several civilians in Azerbaijan's Tartar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Three people have been injured by a mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Tartar district, the joint statement of the country's Interior Ministry, Prosecutor General's Office, and the National Agency for Mine Action said, Trend reports.

"On April 2, 2024, a mine incident occurred in the territory of Chayli village in the Tartar district. As a result of a mine explosion that occurred in the area of the former contact line while grazing animals in an uncleared minefield, Polad Ismayilov, born in 1969, Arzuman Taghizade, born in 1992, and Elmir Baghirov, born in 2006, were injured. An investigation into this incident is being conducted by the prosecutor's office of the Tartar district.

Once again, the Interior Ministry, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, and the National Agency for Mine Action urge citizens to observe safety rules and to be attentive to all signs indicating mine danger," the statement said.

