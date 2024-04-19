Azerbaijan amends charter of Agency for Quality Assurance in Education - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending the Charter of the Agency for Quality Assurance in Education, approved by Decree No. 907 of December 29, 2019, Trend reports.

According to the decree, guided by paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it is decided that in paragraph 1.1 of the Statute of the Agency for Quality Assurance in Education approved by Decree No. 907 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 29, 2019 (Collection of Legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2019, No. 12, Article 1950 (Volume I), the words state document on education shall be replaced by the word document.

