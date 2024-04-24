Hungarian FM heads to Azerbaijan today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó arrives in Azerbaijan today, Trend reports.

The minister will participate in the 10th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Intergovernmental Commission in Baku.

To note, the 9th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary was held in the Hungarian capital Budapest on February 17 last year.

