BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu in Almaty ahead of bilateral talks on the draft peace agreement, the publication of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on social media said, Trend reports.

