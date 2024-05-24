Azerbaijan tallies length of border with Armenia determined as delimitation works' result

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. As a result of the works on the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the 12.7 km border line has been determined, the statement of the Service of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said, Trend reports.

Thus, the territories (6.5 square kilometers) of four villages of the Gazakh district of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili, which were taken under the control of the State Border Guard Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan today, were returned to Azerbaijan.

