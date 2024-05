Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree awarding Ismet Abasov with the Order "For Service to the Motherland" of the 2nd degree, Trend reports.

According to the decree, Ismet Abasov was awarded the Order "For Service to the Fatherland" of the 2nd degree for his fruitful activity in the public life of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

