We wish Turkmenistan new successes and more fruitful cooperation with all TURKSOY member countries - Seymur Fataliyev (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. We wish Turkmenistan new successes and more fruitful cooperation with all TURKSOY member countries and national commissions, Secretary General of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO Seymur Fataliyev said on the sidelines of the 10th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member states of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), Trend reports.

"In 2023 the city of Shusha was declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world. The ninth meeting took place there, and the tenth in Ashgabat. Tomorrow we will visit the beautiful city of Anau, which has been declared the cultural capital for 2024. We express our deep gratitude to the Turkmen side for their hospitality and organization of the event," Fataliyev said.

In the conference hall of the Archabil Hotel, as part of the Year "Anau - the cultural capital of the Turkic world - 2024", an exhibition was launched, which included samples of decorative and applied arts, traditional folk crafts, famous Turkmen carpets, national clothing and jewelry, musical instruments.

The main goal of the meeting is to identify new opportunities for joint cooperation between UNESCO and TURKSOY in the field of protection of historical, cultural, natural and written monuments of Turkic-speaking countries, as well as mutually beneficial joining of efforts to ensure the inclusion of national heritage values in international lists.

Particular emphasis was placed on the great work ongoing in Turkmenistan to thoroughly study and popularize the rich national historical and cultural heritage, another confirmation of which was the fact that the city of Anau was declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2024.

Then the Final Document was adopted, which reflected the decisions of the 10th meeting of the national commissions of the TURKSOY member countries for UNESCO and expressed readiness for further multilateral cooperation.