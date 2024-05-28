Int'l community needs to mobilize efforts to eliminate mine threat in Azerbaijan - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The international community should mobilize efforts to eliminate the landmine threat in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on X, Trend reports.

“Armenia-planted landmines continue to kill and maim Azerbaijanis in recently liberated territories. Today, a 27-year-old employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) was severely injured, and his foot was amputated as a result of a landmine explosion in Sirkhavand village. Despite extensive efforts, demining operations face many challenges due to Armenia’s refusal to hand over accurate maps displaying the locations of the landmines,” the publication says.

To note, the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan is investigating the mine incident resulting in the injury of Hasil Yusubov (born in 1997), an ANAMA employee, who fell victim to a landmine in the liberated Sirkhavand village of Aghdam district while performing his duties.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel