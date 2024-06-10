Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani FM to attend conference on Ukraine's reconstruction in Berlin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has left on a working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Within the framework of the visit, the Minister will participate in and address a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, which will be held on June 11–12 in Berlin, as well as hold bilateral meetings.

