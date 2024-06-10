Azerbaijani FM to attend conference on Ukraine's reconstruction in Berlin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has left on a working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Within the framework of the visit, the Minister will participate in and address a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, which will be held on June 11–12 in Berlin, as well as hold bilateral meetings.

