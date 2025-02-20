Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull development of interstate ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has met with a parliamentary delegation led by the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, who is visiting the country to participate in the 15th Plenary Session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, a source in the parliament told Trend.

It was pointed out in the course of the conversation that this visit, along with the close political ties between the two countries, is yet another manifestation of the friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. The strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are built on the principles of friendship and brotherhood and continue to develop progressively across all areas.

Gafarova talked of the special role of high-status visits in promoting the relations between the two countries; as she did, she underscored the significance of the visits of President Ilham Aliyev to Pakistan, of the Pakistani and Azerbaijani PMs’ trips and the documents signed so far.

During the conversation, it was also said that cooperation between the parliaments of both countries plays an important and beneficial role in the development of interstate relations. A highly effective partnership has been established between the legislative bodies, and the parliaments closely cooperate with various international organizations. The trilateral cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye was highlighted as one of the achievements of these strategically allied nations.

As the conversation continued, Gafarova told of the work done by the Non-Aligned Movement’s Parliamentary Network established upon the instance of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the work carried out during the Azerbaijani chairmanship to ensure the entity’s institutional growth, the progress of the peace process with Armenia and the biased attitude of certain European institutions and countries towards Azerbaijan after Azerbaijan had restored her sovereignty and territorial wholeness.

Gilani expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and the exalted organizational standards of the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly before remarking that this was his first-ever visit to Azerbaijan.

He also said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan are fraternal nations that consistently support each other, with their peoples sharing common values. Pakistan is one of the few countries that have not established diplomatic relations with Armenia. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan in 1992, high-level relations have developed across all areas including the robust cooperation of their parliaments.

Pakistan consistently supports Azerbaijan’s just position on issues of concern to the Azerbaijani people, doing so both in bilateral and multilateral formats. The Azerbaijani people highly appreciate Pakistan’s support for their country’s fair stance, which is based on international legal norms and principles. In turn, Azerbaijan has always demonstrated its support for Pakistan, as was noted during the discussion.

Other matters of common interest were talked over at the meeting as well.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel