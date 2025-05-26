Baku International Multiculturalism Center head calls islamophobia perfidy of universal values

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ Islamophobia is not just a form of hatred but a betrayal of universal human values, said Ravan Hasanov, Executive Director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), at the international conference titled "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" in Baku, Trend reports.

“Islamophobia, like all forms of hatred, is not simply a social ill. It is a deep moral failure, a breach of trust, and a betrayal of our shared human values. Unfortunately, in many Western societies, this form of discrimination has become normalized, appearing in hateful rhetoric, exclusionary policies, and even acts of violence,” Hasanov said.

The official emphasized that in France, public discourse often stigmatizes Muslim communities under the guise of secularism.

“Similarly, in India, the rise of religious nationalism has led to increased marginalization and hostility toward Muslims,” he added.

Hasanov stressed that these are not isolated incidents but part of a disturbing global trend that demands a united and urgent response based on justice, compassion, and the fundamental rights of every individual.

“Let us use this platform not only to condemn these injustices but also to strengthen genuine cooperation aimed at fostering inclusivity, mutual understanding, and dignity for all faiths,” concluded the executive director.

