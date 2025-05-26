Policy is being pursued to erase traces of our compatriots from their historical and ethnic lands in Western Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Unfortunately, in the historical lands of Western Azerbaijan, from which our fellow Azerbaijanis were also expelled, our people’s rich tangible and intangible heritage was deliberately and systematically annihilated or falsified as part of a policy aimed at erasing all traces of Azerbaijanis from their historical and ethnic lands, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the International Conference themed "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas", Trend reports.

The decision to restore the Irevan Qadi Council, made at the meeting of the Caucasus Muslims Board Qadi Council a few days ago, was an important step toward restoring historical justice and conveying the truth to the international community about the destruction of our cultural, religious, and moral heritage located in Western Azerbaijan.

With the exception of a handful of countries, most nations of the world are made up of multiethnic and multiconfessional societies. Therefore, the coexistence of representatives of different nationalities, ethnic groups, and religions in an environment of mutual dialogue and understanding is of paramount importance for civil peace and solidarity in the country. Azerbaijan can serve as a role model for many countries with its experience in this area.