President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the friendly people of Georgia on the occasion of May 26 – Independence Day.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are rooted in the will of our peoples, who have lived for centuries in an atmosphere of good neighborliness, friendship, and mutual understanding. We are pleased with the current level of our interstate relations and cooperation, which are built on solid foundations.

The energy cooperation between our countries - reliable strategic partners - and the joint projects we are implementing are of particular importance not only for our peoples but also for a wider region. Today, these efforts form the basis of energy security for many countries.

The scope of issues currently on our bilateral agenda is extensive. Our active political dialogue provides a strong foundation for enriching our cooperation with new content across economic and trade, energy, transport, investment, humanitarian, and other fields.

I fondly recall our recent meeting and exchange of views, which took place in an atmosphere of sincerity and mutual understanding during your official visit to Azerbaijan.

I am confident that the traditional friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia - two countries connected by unbreakable ties - will continue to deepen and strengthen through our joint efforts for the prosperity of our countries and peoples and the security and well-being of our region.

On this festive occasion, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and continued peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Georgia," the letter reads.